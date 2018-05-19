Man flown to burn center with severe injuries after RV bursts into flames

IDAHO FALLS — A man was taken by air ambulance to the University of Utah Burn Center Saturday after receiving severe burns in an RV fire.

Idaho Falls dispatchers received a call at around 4:30 a.m. reporting an RV was in flames at the Snake River RV Park on Lindsay Boulevard, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

Emergency responders arrived shortly after to contain the blaze, which had completely engulfed the RV.

The occupant of the RV, an adult male who has not been identified, was severely burned. He was transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls and then taken by helicopter to Salt Lake City, Hammon said.

No other injuries were reported and the fire did not spread to other vehicles.

The RV was a complete loss. The cause of the fire has not been identified.

Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com the RV had been parked in the RV park behind the Roadhouse Saloon for about a month.

EastIdahoNews.com has requested more information about the incident and will post if it becomes available.