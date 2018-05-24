Local caregiver gets rider after sexually abusing elderly woman

REXBURG — A 38-year-old Upper Valley man was convicted Wednesday morning for sexually abusing a 76-year-old woman.

Brandon Bowcut was given five years fixed and 10 years indeterminate, but will first serve a one-year rider program. If Bowcut successfully completes the rider program he is eligible to have his sentence suspended and receive probation.

Madison Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Robert Wood said the state recommended Bowcut serve a fixed four-year term with 10 years indeterminate.

“We asked that he actually serve the four years in prison,” Wood said. “We thought it was appropriate for the case.”

Defense attorney James Archibald recommended a rider program for Bowcut, which is what District Judge Stevan Thompson decided on along with the 15-year sentence.

Cassandra, a relative of the victim, told EastIdahoNews.com the last several months have been difficult for the whole family, an “emotional upheaval, culminating with today’s sentencing.”

EastIdahoNews.com has withheld Cassandra’s last name to protect the identity of victim. She addressed the court during the sentencing hearing.

“We hope and pray the punishment handed down will prevent any other family from having to endure what our family has gone through,” Cassandra said in court before the sentencing.

In her statement, she said she and her relative were prepared to go with whatever the judge had decided.

“As far as we are concerned, we want to put this horrible ordeal behind us and begin healing for my (relative). No family should ever have to suffer through the anguish that Mr. Bowcut has caused,” Cassandra said in court.

Bowcut, who is a CNA, was arrested in February on a single charge of felony sexual abuse or exploitation of a vulnerable adult. He pleaded guilty to the charge in March.

Court documents show the sexual abuse occurred at Carriage Cove Care Center on West 1st North in Rexburg on Feb. 13.

Bowcut was working at the rehabilitation center and was assigned to the wing where the victim was a patient. While on his shift, Bowcut entered the woman’s room alone — in violation of the facility’s two-person policy — and turned his back to the door to conceal his activities, according to court documents.

“She was being treated for some injuries and allegations were made that Bowcut, a CNA, inappropriately touched her during treatment,” Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis told EastIdahoNews.com in February.

Bowcut will have to register as a sex offender.

After the hearing though, the family told EastIdahoNews.com they were not happy with the sentence.

“For the severity of the crime committed, we do not feel the punishment fits,” Cassandra said.