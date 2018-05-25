Man pronounced dead following SWAT situation

The following is a news release from Idaho Falls Police.

IDAHO FALLS — At approximately 6:00 p.m., Idaho Falls Public Safety Dispatch received a call from a person concerned about the welfare of a man who was reportedly armed with a handgun and threatening self-harm. Idaho Falls Police and Emergency Medical Services responded to the 700 block of Cleveland Street and attempted to make contact with the man.

After several failed attempts to reach the man, the SWAT team was called to the scene at 7:20 p.m.

A reverse 911 call, also known as a “code red” alert, was sent to residents within a half-mile radius of the area, which advised neighbors to stay inside their homes and lock their doors. A Nextdoor alert was also sent to subscribers within a half-mile radius.

The SWAT team continued to attempt to make contact with the man with no success. At 8:11 p.m., the SWAT team made entry into the home and discovered the man to be unresponsive. Emergency Medical Technicians pronounced the man dead at the scene. Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor responded and verified the death.

Idaho Falls Public Safety Dispatch sent out another notification that the “code red” had been lifted. Family members of the deceased were notified.