Man sentenced for drunk driving crash that seriously injured woman

IDAHO FALLS — A man who severely injured a woman while he was driving drunk will serve time in prison.

Jose Farias-Maldonado, 35, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by District Judge Dane Watkins on Monday for aggravated felony driving under the influence. He was given two and a half fixed and seven and a half years indeterminate.

On Dec. 9, Farias-Maldonado was driving his Dodge Caravan on 45th East when he failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of 65th South. He had a blood-alcohol content of .15 to .16, nearly twice the legal limit.

He was struck by a Volkswagon Passat driven by 43-year-old Michelle Johnson of Idaho Falls. Johnson also had a 5-year-old passenger in the car.

Courtesy Tom Warner

Both drivers were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The 5-year-old was uninjured.

Johnson’s husband, Tom Warner, told EastIdahoNews.com that Johnson has had a long road of recovery from her injuries but she is doing well.

“She had a broken ankle and three broken ribs, as well as a lacerated liver, so it’s been a slow process for sure,” Warner said. “She is just now starting to feel normal again after five months, with three of them spent on crutches. Her knee and hip were injured as well, and time will tell if they will require any further treatment. It’s terrible how much someone’s life can get turned upside down with one person’s bad decision.”