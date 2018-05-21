Man sentenced for having 8,000 “shocking” images of child porn

IDAHO FALLS — A man who was found with thousands of images of pornography containing children as young as three-years-old will serve time behind bars.

Tony Ray Wise, 43, was sentenced Monday to ten years in prison with one year fixed and nine years indeterminate. He was arrested in August 2017 and charged with felony sexual exploitation of children by possessing child pornography and felony exploitation of children for distributing child pornography.

Even though Wise pleaded guilty to the charge of distributing child pornography, his attorney, Kelly Mallard, said Wise has continually denied sharing any images with anyone.

Investigators found approximately 8,000 images of child pornography on Wise’s computer. The images depicted children from the ages of three to ten-years-old performing sex acts with adults.

“They’re so objectionable. The kinds of descriptions found in the materials that this court has been exposed to — that, really, shocked the court,” District Judge Dane Watkins said during sentencing.

Wise reportedly told investigators that he felt “getting ten years for looking at pictures – that’s kind of harsh,” according to Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey’s statements during sentencing.

“Having the benefit of being exposed to hundreds of cases to see where things begin, I will tell you that all of them, all of those sex-related offenses, began with an addiction to pornography,” Watkins said in response.

During the sentencing hearing, Wise said he has no intention of downloading child pornography ever again if he received probation.

“That would be very, very, very exceptional,” Watkins said in response. “As I look at the number of files and the nature of these images — the addiction is real.”

Watkins revealed during sentencing that Wise admitted to looking at child pornography at least three times a week and legal pornography every day.