Man sentenced for illegal possession of sawed-off shotgun

Share This

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

POCATELLO — Tyrell Owen Dixey, 34, of Fort Hall, was sentenced Wednesday for illegal possession of a sawed-off shotgun, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced. Chief U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Dixey to 87 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Dixey pleaded guilty to the charge in February 2018.

According to the plea agreement, on January 30, 2017, a vehicle was stopped in Fort Hall. Dixey was a passenger in the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, officers found a Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun with a barrel of less than 18 inches in length.

The shotgun was later determined to have Dixey’s fingerprints on it. Dixey admitted possessing the shotgun and knowing the shotgun had a barrel length of less than 18 inches. The shotgun was not registered to Dixey in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, as required by law.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Fort Hall Police Department.