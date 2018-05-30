Man who fled from police charged with aggravated assault

IDAHO FALLS — A man who fled from police while carrying a knife has been charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault and one count of felony burglary.

Daniel Albert Charboneau, 27, was arrested May 17, after he allegedly threatened and chased three people while brandishing a claw hammer. He then fled on foot and was later apprehended by police.

According to court documents, Charboneau tried to punch a man who lives near his apartment. After Charboneau’s fist failed to hit its target, he allegedly chased the neighbor and another man with a claw hammer.

The two men being chased ran into the apartment they both shared with one other man and closed the door. Charboneau allegedly broke the door down and threatened all three of them with the hammer.

The three inside were able to force Charboneau out of the apartment. When officers arrived, Charboneau fled.

According to court documents, after being apprehended, Charboneau told police he chased his neighbors because they were being aggressive towards him. He said he “yelled for everyone to get on the ground.”

He also told police that he did have a knife at one point, but he used that to cut one of his shoelaces.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 1.