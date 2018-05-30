Man, woman tag team burglary at Idaho Falls store, says owner

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police are searching for two burglars who stuffed their pockets and underclothing with $1,000 in merchandise from a local business.

ETech Accessories, a cell phone accessory store on 17th Street, was robbed Tuesday afternoon. Workers weren’t aware at the time that the couple had been taking items, but they were able to catch the pair through surveillance video.

“Both of them we could see put multiple items in their pockets, bras, panties — everything they could stuff things in, they had things in. My employee did not realize it until after they had left,” owner Bryan Magleby told EastIdahoNews.com.

The owner suspects that multiple cell phones were taken along with accompanying accessories.

The police and security providers were contacted. The store has photos of the couple from the surveillance footage.

The owner shared the image to Facebook, and within an hour people were responding with possible identification of the suspects.

“The power of Facebook– that’s just amazing that we could have immediate response and then the police to already have found one of them and through Facebook we’ve found the other,” Magleby said.

Police have not released any names yet or further details, but Magelby said the department has informed them of his leads.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as we receive more information.