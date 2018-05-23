Minor flooding possible along Teton River and Henrys Fork

Share This

POCATELLO — The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the Teton River in Fremont and Madison counties.

As of Wednesday morning, the river is measuring at 5 feet due to recent heavy rainfall in the Upper Snake Highlands.

The river is expected to reach its flood stage of 6 feet by Thursday morning.

At 6 feet, the river will cause minor lowland flooding on Madison County roads; including 3000 North to 5000 North and between Hibbard Road and Crane Lane. In Fremont County, the county line to 200 North could see flooding as well as the Teton Highway south of Wilford to 2500 East.

The flood advisory is expected to expire on Thursday evening.

Additionally, a flood watch has been issued for the Henrys Fork of the Snake River near Rexburg. As of Wednesday, the river is about a foot below flood stage, but it could reach flood stage by Thursday afternoon, resulting in minor flooding.