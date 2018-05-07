Mobile meth lab prompts road closure in Ammon

AMMON — Iona Road east of Hitt Road is closed for about a quarter mile due to police discovering a mobile meth lab.

The substances were found inside a vehicle on Iona just east of Hitt. The chemicals are contained, but police are asking the public to avoid the area. The road is expected to be closed for a few hours. It does not appear nearby homes have been evacuated.

Idaho State Police, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, and the Idaho Falls Fire Department are handling the situation. The sheriff’s office is expected to release more information shortly.