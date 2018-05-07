Mobile meth lab prompts road closure in Bonneville County

Story updated with information from sheriff’s office.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — Iona Road east of Hitt Road is closed for about a quarter mile due to police discovering a mobile meth lab.

The discovery was made after Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a suspicious vehicle on Iona Road. The driver said he had the components of a mobile meth lab in the car, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Deputies found at least one container had an “active chemical” inside. The driver has been detained pending charges, deputies said.

The meth materials have been contained, but police are asking the public to avoid the area. The road is expected to be closed for several hours. It does not appear nearby homes have been evacuated.

Idaho State Police, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, and the Idaho Falls Fire Department are handling the situation. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.