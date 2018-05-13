Moms get half-price admission at Zoo Idaho for Mother’s Day

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – Zoo Idaho has a pair of events scheduled in May.

To celebrate Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 13, moms will be the guests of honor as Zoo Idaho offers half-price admission to moms when a paying child joins them.

“Mother’s Day is about family and what better way to spend the day than spending it with Zoo Idaho’s family, both the human and animal kind,” said Peter Pruett, Zoo Idaho Superintendent.

Then Friday, May 18 Zoo Idaho and local organizations will join together for an Endangered Species Day celebration. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be activities stationed around the zoo to help attendees learn about the different ways they can protect endangered species in Idaho. Zoo-goers will have the chance to see the impact invasive species and humans have had on the Gem State’s wilderness.

“Little actions everyone can take add up to saving a species from extinction,” said Pruett.

The Endangered Species Day event is free with zoo admission and those looking to schedule a field trip for Endangered Species Day are asked to call Rachael Shearouse at 208-234-6264 to schedule a time.

Zoo Idaho is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 1 to September 4. General admission to the zoo is free for ages 0 to 2, $3.75 for ages 3 to 11, $5.75 for ages 12 to 59, and $4.50 for ages 60 and up.

The zoo features over 140 animals native to Idaho and the Intermountain West.

For more information on Zoo Idaho, visit zooidaho.org.