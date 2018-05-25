Motorcyclist dead in western Idaho after crash

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Police.

NEW PLYMOUTH — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatality crash in western Idaho.

Police reports show Humberto Perez Hernandez, 24, of Emmett, was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 30 in a 2004 Buick Rendezvous. Hoby L. Crump, 56, of New Plymouth, was turning westbound onto U.S. 30 from Ada Road driving a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The two vehicles collided head-on near the intersection. Crump succumbed to his injuries at scene. Crump was wearing a helmet and Perez Hernandez was wearing a seatbelt.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. 30 were blocked for approximately 2.5 hours.