Move aside Yanny/Laurel. The latest audio riddle may trick your brain.

You’ve likely debated Yanny and Laurel, but let us introduce you to a new audio illusion that seems to be dividing the internet.

An EastIdahoNews.com user sent us a 2014 YouTube review of a Ben 10 children’s toy. The toy seems to be saying “brainstorm,” but many people can also hear “green needle.” It all depends on which word you concentrate on before hearing the sound.

Unlike the original “Yanny or Laurel” video, it is easy to swap between hearing the two words just by thinking of the word you want to hear.

The effect is even more confusing because the two words seem so different from each other – using different amounts of syllables, as well as different sounds.

So – what do you hear?