Museum of Idaho announces summer discussions for seniors

Share This

The following is a news release from the Museum of Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS — The Museum of Idaho has released its summer schedule for Museum Club, a program series the museum launched earlier this year for engaged citizens 55 years of age and older. The series entails short discussions with local experts on topics in the humanities, sciences, and current affairs. Museum Club events are held on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 3 p.m.

“We’ve been pleased at the quality of presentations and the high level of engagement at Museum Club thus far,” said Jeff Carr, the museum’s Director of Public Relations. “It’s been clear that even with other programs aimed at seniors in the community, there has a remained a high demand for this sort of thing.” Attendance at Museum Club events is free for MOI members. The cost for the public is $5 per session, which includes the discussion, socializing, light refreshments, and full admission to the museum and its exhibits.

Summer Museum Club programming kicks off this Thursday, May 17, with a behind-the-scenes tour of MOI’s new Discover Steampunk exhibit. Speakers at subsequent Museum Club events include museum associates and other prominent members of the community, such as Idaho historian and former state representative Linden Bateman.

The Summer 2018 Museum Club schedule is as follows: