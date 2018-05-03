Nearly 600 organizations participating in Idaho Gives Thursday

IDAHO FALLS — Idahoans will come together Thursday to support their favorite nonprofits through Idaho Gives – with a goal of raising $1.5 million in just 24 hours. Nearly 600 Idaho organizations hope to raise both money and awareness throughout the day Thursday.

The Idaho Gives campaign raised $1,379,406 for nonprofits in 2017 and has raised nearly $5 million for charitable causes in every corner of the Gem State since 2013.

“Last year we absolutely crushed our $1.2 million goal, so we’ve set the bar pretty high this year.” Idaho Nonprofit Center President and CEO Amy Little said. “Donors are going to have a tough time choosing where to give, as there are so many worthy causes. From big cities like Coeur d’Alene and Boise to smaller communities like Jerome, New Meadows and Ammon, we have worthy organizations in nearly every Idaho County,” she added.

Idaho Gives began at midnight on Thursday, May 3 and continues for 24 hours – with donations being accepted online at IdahoGives.org. Donors, supporters and nonprofits are encouraged to post photos and talk about their favorite causes across social media using the hashtag #IdahoGives.

CLICK HERE TO SEARCH FOR AN ORGANIZATION YOU CAN DONATE TO