Netflix adding 93, dropping 49 titles in May

STREAMTOWN — Another month has come and gone, which means scores of new titles will come and go from Netflix’s streaming lineup in the near future.

Netflix will add 93 and lose 49 titles in its lineup in May, according to The Huffington Post. Several animated features will hit the streaming giant next month, which include “Shrek,” which comes to Netflix on May 1, and Pixar’s “Coco,” available May 29.

KSL.com reports new seasons of some of Netflix’s original shows will become available in May, including season 4 of the Ellie Kemper-led “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” available May 30. If you’re a fan of documentaries, check out the Oscar-nominated “Faces Places,” available May 5.

Bad news for “High School Musical” fans — Disney’s smash hit and its sequel leave Netflix on May 2. There’s an upside, though: “High School Musical 3: Senior Year” will be available on May 1.

Here’s the full list of everything coming and going from Netflix in May:

ADDING

May 1

• “27: Gone Too Soon”

• “A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana”

• “Amelie”

• “Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures” (Season 1)

• “Beautiful Girls”

• “Darc”

• “God’s Own Country”

• “Hachi: A Dog’s Tale”

• “Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay”

• “Hellboy II: The Golden Army”

• “High School Musical 3: Senior Year”

• “John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City” (Netflix Original)

• “Mr. Woodcock”

• “My Perfect Romance”

• “Pocoyo & Cars”

• “Pocoyo & The Space Circus”

• “Queens of Comedy” (Season 1)

• “Reasonable Doubt”

• “Red Dragon”

• “Scream 2”

• “Shrek”

• “Simon” (Season 1)

• “Sliding Doors”

• “Sometimes” (Netflix Film)

• “The Bourne Ultimatum”

• “The Carter Effect”

• “The Clapper”

• “The Reaping”

• “The Strange Name Movie”

• “Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V” (Season 2)

May 2

• “Jailbreak”

May 4

• “A Little Help with Carol Burnett” (Netflix Original)

• “Anon” (Netflix Film)

• “Busted!” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

• “Dear White People” (Volume 2, Netflix Original)

• “End Game” (Netflix Original)

• “Forgive Us Our Debts” (Netflix Film)

• “Kong: King of the Apes” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

• “Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo”

• “Manhunt” (Netflix Film)

• “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey” (Netflix Original)

• “No Estoy Loca”

• “The Rain” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

May 5

• “Faces Places”

May 8

• “Desolation”

• “Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives” (Netflix Original)

May 9

• “Dirty Girl”

May 11

• “Bill Nye Saves the World” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

• “Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist” (Netflix Original)

• “Spirit Riding Free” (Season 5, Netflix Original)

• “The Kissing Booth” (Netflix Film)

• “The Who Was? Show” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

May 13

• “Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife” (Netflix Original)

May 14

• “The Phantom of the Opera”

May 15

• “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” (Season 4)

• “Grand Designs” (Seasons 13-14)

• “Only God Forgives”

• “The Game 365” (Seasons 15-16)

May 16

• “89”

• “Mamma Mia!”

• “The 40-Year-Old Virgin”

• “The Kingdom”

• “Wanted”

May 18

• “Cargo” (Netflix Film)

• “Catching Feelings” (Netflix Film)

• “Inspector Gadget” (Season 4, Netflix Original)

May 19

• “Bridge to Terabithia”

• “Scandal” (Season 7)

• “Small Town Crime”

May 20

• “Some Kind of Beautiful”

May 21

• “Señora Acero” (Season 4)

May 22

• “Mob Psycho 100” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

• “Shooter” (Season 2)

• “Terrace House: Opening New Doors” (Part 2, Netflix Original)

• “Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here” (Netflix Original)

May 23

• “Explained” (Netflix Original)

May 24

• “Fauda” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

• “Survivors Guide to Prison”

May 25

• “Ibiza” (Netflix Film)

• “Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life” (Netflix Original)

• “The Toys That Made Us” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

• “Trollhunters” (Part 3, Netflix Original)

May 26

• “Sara’s Notebook” (Netflix Film)

May 27

• “The Break with Michelle Wolf” (Netflix Original)

May 29

• “Coco”

May 30

• “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Season 4, Netflix Original)

May 31

• “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story”

• “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern” (Netflix Original)

Arriving sometime in May

• “Arrow” (Season 6)

• “Dynasty” (Season 1)

• “Riverdale” (Season 2)

• “Supernatural” (Season 1)

• “The Flash” (Season 4)

DROPPING

May 1

• “Bridget Jones’s Diary”

• “Casper”

• “Chappie”

• “Charlotte’s Web”

• “Field of Dreams”

• “GoodFellas”

• “Ocean’s Eleven”

• “Sahara”

• “Silent Hill”

• “The Exorcism of Emily Rose”

• “The Hurt Locker”

• “To Rome With Love”

• “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar”

May 2

• “12 Dates of Christmas”

• “Beauty & the Briefcase”

• “Cadet Kelly”

• “Camp Rock”

• “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam”

• “Cow Belles”

• “Cyberbully”

• “Disney’s The Cheetah Girls”

• “Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2”

• “Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World”

• “Frenemies”

• “Geek Charming”

• “Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas”

• “Hello Sister, Goodbye Life”

• “High School Musical”

• “High School Musical 2”

• “Jump In!”

• “Lemonade Mouth”

• “Little Einsteins” (Seasons 1-2)

• “My Fake Fiancé”

• “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension”

• “Phineas and Ferb” (Seasons 1-4)

• “Princess Protection Program”

• “Princess: A Modern Fairytale”

• “Read It and Weep”

• “Revenge of the Bridesmaids”

• “Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure”

• “Special Agent Oso” (Seasons 1-2)

• “StarStruck”

• “Teen Spirit”

• “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” (Seasons 1-5)

• “Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior”

• “Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie”

May 7

• “The Host”

May 12

• “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby”

May 30

• “Disney’s The Jungle Book”