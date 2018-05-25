Officials issue reminder after multiple thefts are reported

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — Over the past few weeks the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has responded to multiple thefts and burglaries in a variety of locations. The bulk of these calls have been on construction sites, remote agriculture areas, and some residences.

We would like to remind the public that this time of year it’s a good idea to double check your properties, and check them often, to make sure they are properly secured while you are away. At the same time we always ask the public to report any suspicious activity when it happens. Doing so gives our deputies the best chance of intercepting criminal activity before it happens. Deputies are on the lookout for criminal activity and will be deploying extra resources to the areas that have recently been hit with crime, but tips from the public can help make the difference in crime prevention.

We always stress to the public when reporting criminal activity to be a good witness first, take video and pictures if possible, but never compromise your personal safety to protect items of personal property. If you have to intervene, always opt to call 911 first with an accurate location of the problem, who is involved, and what help is needed.

Take the time to evaluate your homes and properties so as prevent becoming a victim of crime. The public can always report suspicious activity and crime anonymously to Bonneville County Dispatch at (208) 529-1200, or Crime Stoppers at (208) 522-1983. For online reporting of tips and crime you can visit www.ifcrime.org or follow the Crime Stoppers of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County Facebook page.