Person of interest in Utah teen’s homicide taken into custody, police say

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A man described as a person of interest in a homicide of a 15-year-old girl was taken into custody Wednesday, police said.

Shaun French, 24, was apprehended, Salt Lake police tweeted. KSL.com reports police did not say where French was located.

French was named a person of interest in the death of Baleigh Bagshaw, whose body was found in her home Monday. Authorities also issued a warrant for his arrest Tuesday for unrelated charges.

The warrant, police said, was for unlawful sexual acts with a minor in relation to previous contact with Bagshaw.

Authorities were expected to speak more about French’s arrest Wednesday afternoon.

Bagshaw’s body was found after police responded to a welfare check request at a home located at 1628 W. 500 North about 3 p.m. Monday, according to Salt Lake Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer.

Shearer said Bagshaw, who attended West High School, was on the phone with her mother after coming home from school when she was attacked. Her mother called a neighbor to check on Bagshaw and that neighbor called police.

Authorities did not disclose how Bagshaw died, but said she was “brutally attacked” inside her home.

This story will be updated as soon as more information is made available.