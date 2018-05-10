This teenager is missing. Have you seen her?

CHUBBUCK — Police are asking for help in finding a 16-year-old girl.

On May 7, Nicole Garrett was reported as a runaway to the Chubbuck Police Department. Detectives have followed up on several leads and believe Garrett is still in the Bannock County, Franklin County or Bear Lake County areas.

Garrett has hazel eyes and is described as 5’1” weighing around 125 lbs.

Anyone with any information on her location is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Chubbuck Police Department at (208) 237-7172.