Police investigating a shooting outside a Pocatello business

POCATELLO – Pocatello Police say they’re investigating a shooting outside Economy Heating and Refrigeration at 947 S. 2nd Avenue in Pocatello.

The police got the call reporting the shooting at around 10:30 Monday morning.

Captain Roger Shei with the Pocatello Police Departments says there was a “disturbance involving males” and both the suspect and the victim in the shooting fled. He did not say what vehicles police are looking for, but there have been reports they fled on motorcycles.

The police department is currently looking for surveillance video, interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence. They expect to know more as the day goes on.

The Pocatello Fire Department did send an ambulance to the scene, but the ambulance went straight back to the fire station as they were not able to locate a victim.

This article was first published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.