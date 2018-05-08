Police investigating case of blackmail involving nude photos and video

REXBURG — Police are investigating a case of attempted blackmail involving a Brigham Young University-Idaho student.

The student told officers he received nude photos and videos from a woman on Google Hangouts. She then asked the man to send her naked images of himself.

“He responded to her sexually and then told him to give her $500 or she’d post the pictures and videos all over the internet,” Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis says. “She said she’d send them to his friends and family on Facebook, YouTube, Google and other websites.”

The student reported the incidents to Facebook and YouTube and filed a police report.

Similar incidents have increased over the past year and investigators remind everyone to use caution while online.

“Whatever you put online is out there forever,” Lewis says. “Know who you’re communicating with. These public websites are not a good place to share personal information.”