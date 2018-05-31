Police: No threat to Idaho Falls neighborhood after unusual 911 call

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Police say they have found no threat to residents of the Cedar Ridge subdivision after officers received an unusual call Thursday evening.

A woman called 911 and all the dispatcher heard her say was, ‘Give me the gun,’ according to city of Idaho Falls spokeswoman Kerry Hammon. The woman then hung up the phone.

Dispatchers were able to ping the call and multiple officers responded to the scene.

Investigators are speaking with a man at the home and the caller left, according to Hammon.

“Dispatch said everything is okay now and there’s no threat to the individuals in the home or in the neighborhood,” Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com.