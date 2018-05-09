Police pursuit ends in Idaho Falls; 3 taken into custody

IDAHO FALLS — Three men were taken into custody after a police pursuit ended near Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Wednesday afternoon.

The ordeal began around 1:50 p.m. near Sunnyside Road and Rollandet Street when Idaho State Police attempted to stop a 2017 Honda Civic, according to police.

The driver fled east on Sunnyside and officers say at times the pursuit reached 80 mph. At least one vehicle was sideswiped during the chase.

At the 3200 block of Nina Drive, the three men exited the car and ran. Police were able to catch up with them and they were taken into custody.

The names of those arrested have not been released.

Additional information is expected to be released Wednesday afternoon. We will post it when we receive it.