Registration underway for children’s theatre summer camp

Share This

AMMON — Registration is now open online for Act It Out! Children’s Theatre Cinderella Summer camp.

The day camps are for ages 5-16 where every child has a speaking part, costume and a chance to shine on stage. No auditions are required.

This June, Act It Out! will offer Rexburg and Idaho Falls/Ammon summer camps for the first time. Both camps run during the day, starting on Monday, and they end with a public performance Friday night to celebrate the hard work and creativity shared in one week together.

Lots of fun new characters and original music will enhance the well-loved Cinderella classic. Participants are invited to join the group on stage and shine with Act It Out!

Act It Out! Children’s Theatre LLC started in 2015. Sharee Millet and Jamie Patten have over 20 years combined experience directing and teaching musical theater to children. They have produced three original shows in Rexburg since 2015 with a program that meets throughout the school year and culminates in a full length performance in the spring. Millet has also directed dozens of week long summer camps and is excited to bring this opportunity to eastern Idaho.

More information can be found at Act It Out! Idaho and on the Act it Out! facebook page.