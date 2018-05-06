Sen. Mortimer to deliver CEI commencement address

IDAHO FALLS — The College of Eastern Idaho will be issuing 515 degrees, certificates, and diplomas during commencement on Tuesday.

Of that number, 221 are Associate of Applied Science degrees or certificates, 293 are General Education Development (GED) diplomas, and one is a new Associate of Arts degree.

Kayla Flowers is the first graduate to earn the new Associate of Arts degree from CEI — now a comprehensive community college offering two-year transfer degrees. Kayla is a recent transplant to Idaho Falls and the majority of her prior coursework transferred to CEI where she only needed two semesters to graduate.

“This has been the best school I’ve ever attended.” Flowers said in a CEI news release.

Idaho District 30 Sen. Dean Mortimer will deliver the commencement address.

Mortimer has been a business owner for more than 33 years and retired after a 31 year career as a mortgage banker. He was active in Boy Scouts for over 25 years, most notably as a scoutmaster for 2005 National Jamboree.

He’s also been very active in Idaho politics. He has been a precinct committee chairman, a district chairman and active in his political party for many years. He currently serves as a Senator for District 30 which he has done for 10 years. He served as a Representative for District 32, seat B in the Idaho Legislature from 2006 to 2008.

He is currently chairman of Senate Education Committee, according to the release.

The commencement will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Idaho Falls Civic Center.