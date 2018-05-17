Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of eastern Idaho

BLACKFOOT — The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Northwestern Bannock County, Northeastern Power County and Southwestern Bingham County that is in effect until 6:45 p.m.

Winds up to 60 mph are possible and quarter size hail that could cause damage to vehicles is expected.

American Falls Reservoir, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Springfield, Rockford, Moreland, Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Taber and Sterling are all included in the warning.

EastIdahoNews.com will continue to monitor the conditions and keep you posted.

