Severe thunderstorm warning issued; half-dollar size hail could fall

POCATELLO — A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m. for Northwestern Bannock, Northeastern Power and South Central Bingham Counties

The National Weather Service reports that a severe thunderstorm was located over the Pocatello Airport or near American Falls Reservoir, moving northeast at 30 mph, around 3:40 p.m.

Half-dollar size hail could fall and damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include Western Pocatello, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite and the Pocatello Airport.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

