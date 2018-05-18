Shelter in place lifted at IFHS; police say no evidence of threat

UPDATE

The shelter in place at Idaho Falls High School has been lifted and police have found no evidence that there is a threat to the school or neighborhood.

Officers patrolled a 1.5 mile radius around the building and did not find anything suspicious or abnormal, according to police spokeswoman Holly Cook.

Police will remain at the school until students are released at 3:40 p.m.

“We will do whatever it takes to keep the children of our community safe,” Lt. Steven Poulter says. “We are leaving three units at the school to ensure their safety and we will do that every time it’s necessary.”

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Students and employees inside Idaho Falls High School have been ordered to shelter in place after a woman reported seeing two Hispanic juveniles carrying pistols near the area of the school around 1:55 p.m.

Numerous Idaho Falls Police and Idaho State Police officers are on the scene and they are asking neighbors and businesses to lock their doors, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Holly Cook.

“We have issued a next-door alert with a one mile radius around the high school as well as a reverse 911 to let neighbors know about the report and task them to keep their eyes open for them,” Cook says. “We have 4 to 5 units outside every side of Idaho Falls High School and we have our lieutenant inside coordinating the shelter in place.”

Idaho Falls School District 91 spokeswoman Margaret Wimborne confirmed a shelter-in-place and hall check at IFHS. She also said is was a precautionary measure in response to something happening in the neighborhood and not at the school.

A shelter-in-place means the outside doors of the school are locked, classroom doors are shut and students remain in their classes as usual.

If you see anything suspicious in the area, call 911.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story with new developments as we receive them.