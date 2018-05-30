Snake River too dangerous for recreation, authorities say

The following is a news release from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is cautioning people that it is too dangerous to play on the

Snake River, at least for the time being. Cold water, strong currents and floating debris can quickly overwhelm even a strong swimmer, and unpredictable conditions make boating hazardous as well.

Some of the highest flows of the year occur from Memorial Day through the second week of June. Current flow at Heise is about 19,000 cubic feet per second, about double the usual flow in July and August. Springtime water is very cold and murky, and high currents dislodge trees and other debris. It can be very difficult to identify a hazard in time to respond in the fast-moving water.

The top priority for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is the safety of the public as well as first responders. Rescue efforts in the swift, cold, murky water can be very dangerous and difficult.

Until high flows subside, please follow these guidelines:

Do not recreate in the River.

Keep pets leashed near the river as they may chase other animals into the water.

Use caution on river banks that may be unstable due to the strong currents undermining the river’s edge.

When conditions eventually permit recreation, use equipment appropriate to the conditions. (Motorized

watercraft or river rafts as opposed to inner tubes or light inflatables.) Always wear a life vest.

Avoid the use of alcohol when operating a watercraft or playing in the water.

If someone does get in trouble, call 911 immediately. Do not enter the water to attempt a rescue. Be prepared to inform the dispatcher how many people are in the water and their location on the river.