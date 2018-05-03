Study: Rexburg is safest city in Idaho
EastIdahoNews.com Staff
Rexburg has topped the list of the safest cities in Idaho, home security company SafeWise announced Thursday.
The study is based off 2016 FBI crime report statistics and population data.
Although the Gem State overall had a slight increase in crime in 2016 compared to 2015, it reported about 33,000 crimes, which is a 25 percent lower crime rate than the national average, SafeWise said.
The following is the list of the safest cities in Idaho. Click here for details on how the study was conducted and for more information on the kinds of crimes committed.
The 10 Safest Cities in Idaho
1. Rexburg
Population: 28,112
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.32
Property crimes per 1,000: 6.72
Total crime: 4.76% violent, 95.24% property
2. Moscow
Population: 25,307
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.71
Property crimes per 1,000: 19.16
Total crime: 3.71% violent, 96.29% property
3. Preston
Population: 5,214
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.77
Property crimes per 1,000: 14.77
Total crime: 5.21% violent, 94.79% property
4. Gooding
Population: 3,497
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.86
Property crimes per 1,000: 14.01
Total crime: 6.14% violent, 93.86% property
5. Rigby
Population: 4,040
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.99
Property crimes per 1,000: 14.11
Total crime: 7.02% violent, 92.98% property
6. Rathdrum
Population: 7,681
Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.04
Property crimes per 1,000: 25.00
Total crime: 4.16% violent, 95.84% property
7. Meridian
Population: 94,113
Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.12
Property crimes per 1,000: 15.48
Total crime: 7.24% violent, 92.76% property
8. Weiser
Population: 5,281
Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.14
Property crimes per 1,000: 13.26
Total crime: 8.60% violent, 91.40% property
9. Buhl
Population: 4,305
Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.16
Property crimes per 1,000: 20.91
Total crime: 5.55% violent, 94.45% property
10. Lewiston
Population: 32,665
Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.41
Property crimes per 1,000: 40.72
Total crime: 3.46% violent, 96.54% property
