Study: Rexburg is safest city in Idaho

Rexburg has topped the list of the safest cities in Idaho, home security company SafeWise announced Thursday.

The study is based off 2016 FBI crime report statistics and population data.

Although the Gem State overall had a slight increase in crime in 2016 compared to 2015, it reported about 33,000 crimes, which is a 25 percent lower crime rate than the national average, SafeWise said.

The following is the list of the safest cities in Idaho. Click here for details on how the study was conducted and for more information on the kinds of crimes committed.

The 10 Safest Cities in Idaho

1. Rexburg

Population: 28,112

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.32

Property crimes per 1,000: 6.72

Total crime: 4.76% violent, 95.24% property

2. Moscow

Population: 25,307

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.71

Property crimes per 1,000: 19.16

Total crime: 3.71% violent, 96.29% property

3. Preston

Population: 5,214

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.77

Property crimes per 1,000: 14.77

Total crime: 5.21% violent, 94.79% property

4. Gooding

Population: 3,497

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.86

Property crimes per 1,000: 14.01

Total crime: 6.14% violent, 93.86% property

5. Rigby

Population: 4,040

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.99

Property crimes per 1,000: 14.11

Total crime: 7.02% violent, 92.98% property

6. Rathdrum

Population: 7,681

Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.04

Property crimes per 1,000: 25.00

Total crime: 4.16% violent, 95.84% property

7. Meridian

Population: 94,113

Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.12

Property crimes per 1,000: 15.48

Total crime: 7.24% violent, 92.76% property

8. Weiser

Population: 5,281

Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.14

Property crimes per 1,000: 13.26

Total crime: 8.60% violent, 91.40% property

9. Buhl

Population: 4,305

Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.16

Property crimes per 1,000: 20.91

Total crime: 5.55% violent, 94.45% property

10. Lewiston

Population: 32,665

Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.41

Property crimes per 1,000: 40.72

Total crime: 3.46% violent, 96.54% property