T-bone collision closes Lomax and Freeman in Idaho Falls

Story updated at 11:10 a.m. with additional information from police.

IDAHO FALLS – A two-car crash closed the intersection of Lomax Street and North Freeman Avenue around 9 a.m. Friday.

Police say a white Ford Expedition was traveling west on Lomax when a red Chevrolet Sonic pulled out and T-boned the Expedition, knocking it on its side. Witnesses say the driver of the Sonic had run a stop sign. She was cited for failure to stop and for driving on a suspended license, say police.

Both drivers sustained minor head injuries, and one was transported to the hospital. The intersection is now open.