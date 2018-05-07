Teen drowns while swimming with friends in Canyon County

CALDWELL — A 19-year-old Nampa man died of an apparent drowning Sunday night at Lake Lowell in Canyon County.

Leston L. Blanco was swimming with friends when he began to struggle and disappeared under the water, according to a news release from the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency responders were called to the lake around 8:05 p.m. and Blanco’s body was pulled from the water within a few minutes. Paramedics were unable to revive him.

Blanco was not wearing a life vest, according to the release.

“The Sheriff’s Office would also like to remind citizens that even though air temperatures across the valley are getting warmer, the water temperatures in our lakes and rivers remain cold,” the release said. “People are encouraged to always wear a life vest and use extra caution when in and around waterways.”