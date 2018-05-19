This summer will be hot and dry, increasing the risk of wildfires

Share This

POCATELLO — Fire season is just around the corner and the Bureau of Land Management in Idaho is already expecting a dryer than usual summer.

During a media event, regional BLM fire spokeswoman Kelsey Griffee said there is a higher risk for fire this year because of the lack of snowpack in the valley this past winter. She explained that the dry grass was not flattened by snow, which raises the risk for wildfires to start and spread rapidly.

“In eastern Idaho, it’s about fifty-fifty human caused and lightning,” Griffee said. “Last year we saw a bit of an uptick. Actually, we were closer to 60 percent human caused.”

Griffee said the average number of acres burned annually is around 61,000. Over 130,000 acres were burned last year.

“If it’s hot, dry and windy out — it’s not a great day to burn debris, or to go target shooting,” she said. “Definitely no exploding targets on BLM land.”

The BLM Fire Prevention Order went into effect on May 10, and will stay in effect until Oct. 20. The order prohibits the using or possessing fireworks, discharging firearms using incendiary, steel core or tracer ammunition, using exploding targets or burning any kinds of explosive material on BLM land.

Griffee said another big cause for fires in eastern Idaho are people off-roading in any kind of gas or diesel powered vehicle. The Deer Park Fire last year was caused by a vehicle that was offroading and got high-centered.

“The undercarriage of your car gets up to 2,000 degrees,” she explained. “A sparkler is 1,200 degrees and can light grass on fire, so the undercarriage of your care being 2,000 degrees, it’s not that difficult.”

Griffee wants the public to be aware that if there is a fire that flying personal drones in the area is prohibited.

“With the drone, if it’s seen at all in the area that shuts down all of our air operations,” she explained. “Even if it’s way far away from everything — if they see it, everything’s shutdown.”