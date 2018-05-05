Thousands attend Community Wellness Fair in Rexburg

REXBURG — Thousands attended the Community Wellness Fair Friday to become more educated on health care options and wellness resources in the Upper Valley.

The event was free to the public and a part of Wellness Weekend. Over 90 vendors were in attendance to answer questions patrons had about health.

Madison School District, Madison Memorial Hospital, and Brigham Young University-Idaho host the event annually. The Rexburg Police Department also attended to collect old prescriptions and medications as a part of its Drug Drop Program.

The wellness event continues Saturday, May 5, with guest speakers and a community conversation afterward. It will last from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.