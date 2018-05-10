Threat called into Bonneville County Assessor’s Office

IDAHO FALLS — A threat was called into the assessor’s office at the Bonneville County courthouse on Thursday.

The exact nature of the threat, which was made over the phone, has not been released. However, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls police were able to contact the party involved and the incident is under investigation, according to sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell.

No arrests have been made, and no charges have been filed at this time.

The courthouse was not put on any sort of lockdown and appropriate security measures were taken at the courthouse, Lovell said.

Deputies say there isn’t a threat to the public or county employees.

Courthouse business continues under normal operations.