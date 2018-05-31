UPDATE: Tornado expires in Power, Butte, Bingham and Blaine counties

UPDATE:

This tornado warning has expired. A severe storm watch is still in effect until 8 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

BLACKFOOT — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning in Power, Bingham, Butte and Blaine until at least 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

As of 3:19 p.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 16 miles west of Aberdeen or 21 miles west of American Falls Reservoir, moving northeast at 50 mph.

Golf ball sized hail and 70 mph winds are being reported as part of the storm.

People and animals outdoors could be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Earlier tornado warnings in Jefferson, Madison, Bonneville, Fremont and Teton counties have all expired.