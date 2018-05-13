UPDATE: Boy found after being reported missing

UPDATE 11:20 p.m.

The Idaho Falls Police Department reports the boy has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Police are asking for help in finding a 12 year old boy who did not come home after playing basketball Sunday night.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue gym shorts and tan shoes, according to a police news release. The boy said he would be playing at Edgemont Elementary, which is behind Natural Grocers, off 17th Street.

He was supposed to return at dusk, which was approximately 9:15 p.m., but has not returned home.

If you see him, or know where he might be, police ask that you call Idaho Falls Public Safety Dispatch at (208) 529-1200.