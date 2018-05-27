UPDATE: Eagle man killed in crash on I-15 near Pocatello

UPDATE

Idaho State Police released the following statement:

On May 27, at approximately 3:06 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash southbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 65, near Pocatello.

Andrew Potter, 72, of Eagle, was driving southbound on Interstate 15 near milepost 65 in a Lexus 300 when Potter left the right shoulder and went over an embankment. Potter succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Potter was not wearing his seatbelt. Next of kin have been notified.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State police.

ORIGINAL STORY

POCATELLO — Idaho State Police responded to a fatality crash just after 3 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say a car was seen going off the right shoulder of Interstate 15 southbound just north of Century High School, near mile post 65.

The car rolled down the cliff and came to rest about halfway down on a large boulder.

First responders are still trying to pull the car back up the cliff, but can confirm that the driver did not survive.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

More details will be posted as they become available.

This article was originally published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.