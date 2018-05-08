UPDATE: Family members claim toddlers found in the road

UPDATE

Family members have claimed two toddlers who were found in the road near Play It Again Sports (Ashment & 17th St) around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The family is en route to the police department to pick up the girls.

Idaho Falls Police thank everyone for their assistance.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Police are asking for help finding the parents of two lost children.

Two toddler females (approximately 2 years old) were found in the road near Play It Again Sports (Ashment & 17th St) around 9:45 a.m.

Both girls have blond hair, blue eyes, one is wearing pink, one wearing purple.

If you know who could be the parents of these children, please contact public safety dispatch at (208) 529-1200.

