UPDATE: Ground broken on new 4-H fairgrounds

UPDATE

BONNEVILLE COUNTY – Members, leaders, and supporters of the Bonneville County 4-H Club gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony for the beginning of the new fairgrounds south of Sandy Downs.

4-H board members and county officials break ground for 4-H Fairgrounds. | Katie Eldredge, EastIdahoNews.com

“We’ve been so crowded in the old buildings to really get all the animals and all the people in one place, so this is an awesome opportunity to have a facility that can hold all the clubs and activities within the 4-H programs,” Bonneville County 4-H board member Gallin Stuky said.

Throughout the ceremony, board members and 4-H’ers expressed their appreciation of the program and how it has affected their lives.

“I’ve kind of learned a lot of responsibility,” said 4-H member Mckenna Perez. “I progressed into showing all the livestock species like dairy cattle, beef cattle, dairy goat (and others), and I’ve enjoyed every second of it, and it’s just been a super awesome learning experience in 4-H.”

Many companies and groups were acknowledged for their donations toward the grounds: Cal-Ranch Stores, Bonneville County Cattle Association, Falls Fertilizer, Valley Ag, Print Craft Press, Idaho Central Credit Union, H&K Contractors, Buckner Insurance, Bonneville County Implement, Boyal Family Dental, The York Grange, Farm Bureau, Subway with Mike Manwell, Foothills Rehabilitation, Johnson Feedlot, Pioneer Equipment, Mckay Livestock, Visser Ag, CHC Foundation, Joy Boyle, and Leeland Beckman Foundation.

In addition, a large donation was made by Frank VanderSloot and Melaleuca, which will be used to build a 12,000-square-foot building called the Melaleuca 4-H Event Center, where all 4-H shows and sales will be held.

“Frank VanderSloot has always been a great supporter of 4-H for many years. … Many of you know that some of your animals are purchased by Melaleuca or Riverbend, or Frank and Belinda VanderSloot, and so we appreciate this donation that is going to be able to build this event center for us,” Bonneville County Commissioner Bryon Reed said.

The entire project will be done in five years, but will it will be ready for 4-H shows and sales by August 2019.

ORIGINAL STORY

Plans for the Bonneville County 4-H grounds south of Sandy Downs. | Courtesy Bonneville County

BONNEVILLE COUNTY – The Bonneville County 4-H fairgrounds are getting a major facelift starting this fall.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Bonneville County 4-H grounds will occur at 4 p.m. Wednesday. We will update this story with photos from the groundbreaking.

The current fairgrounds on Rollandet were built in the mid-1950s and will be replaced by 15,000 square feet of new and improved facilities south of Sandy Downs.

County Commissioner Bryon Reed tells EastIdahoNews.com the current 4-H grounds are now too small for the growing 4-H community in Bonneville County, which now has over 450 members. The new grounds will provide the necessary space for 4-H shows, sales and activities, says Reed.

The new plans will include a new event center for shows and sales, washing stations, gardens, show rings, a new 4-H office and more.

The new grounds and buildings are in a five-year building plan and are estimated to cost $2 million to $3 million.

“We have had great responses from the community and also very generous donations made from people in the community,” says Reed. “We appreciate the support from the community and to those who step up and help with the 4-H programs.”

The old 4-H buildings and grounds have been sold to the City of Idaho Falls for future zoo expansions.

