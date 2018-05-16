UPDATE: Missing Chubbuck teenager found safe

UPDATE

The Chubbuck Police Department says Nicole Garrett was found Wednesday by investigators and she is safe.

The department wants to thank the Bannock and Franklin County Sheriff’s Departments, along with the US Marshals, for their assistance.

ORIGINAL STORY

CHUBBUCK — Police are asking for help in finding a 16-year-old girl.

On May 7, Nicole Garrett was reported as a runaway to the Chubbuck Police Department. Detectives have followed up on several leads and believe Garrett is still in the Bannock County, Franklin County or Bear Lake County areas.

Garrett has hazel eyes and is described as 5’1” weighing around 125 lbs.

Anyone with any information on her location is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Chubbuck Police Department at (208) 237-7172.