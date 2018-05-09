UPDATE: Police identify body of man found in pond near Menan Buttes

UPDATE:

The male victim that was located and retrieved from the Jefferson County pond on Wedensday, has been identified as Blake Mitchell Landon. Landon, 29, was and a resident of Roberts. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office preliminary investigation reveals Landon died of accidental drowning. No foul play is suspected and next of kin has been notified.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MENAN — Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies pulled a body out of a pond west of the Menan Buttes on Tuesday.

Two horseback riders discovered the body of a white man in his 20s to 30s floating in the water in the morning. They reported the body to Jefferson County dispatchers.

Deputies found the body floating in approximately 6 feet of water. It’s unclear how long the body had been in the pond.

The identity of the deceased man has not yet been determined.

Deputies and divers retrieved the body around noon, and it was taken to a funeral home for further investigation, Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said.

The sheriff said no foul play is suspected at this time.