UPDATE: Police release images of man who robbed gas station at gunpoint

Share This

POCATELLO — An armed man escaped arrest after robbing a Kicks 66 convenience store in Pocatello Wednesday morning.

Police reports show the Pocatello Police Department arrived at the store at 1510 Pocatello Creek at about 4 a.m.

Police spokesman Lt. Ian Nelson explains the suspect came into the convenience store displaying a “sawed off” shotgun and demanded money from the store clerk. The suspect, who has not been identified, then fled the store and continued northbound on foot before police arrived.

Nelson was unsure what had been stolen as the incident is still under investigation.

“The individual was a male with a darker complexion and seemed to be in about his thirties. We are working on getting a better description and photo of the suspect,” Nelson said.

There are currently no leads on who the suspect might be.

The Pocatello police ask that if anyone has any information regarding this incident to call the Pocatello Police Department Investigations Division at (208) 234-6121. ‬