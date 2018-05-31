UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm watch all across eastern Idaho until 8 p.m.

UPDATE:

The tornado warning has expired in Bonneville County and Jefferson counties; however, it is still in effect for Madison, Fremont and Teton counties until 2:30 p.m.

As of 1:30 p.m., the storm was located 9 miles east of Archer or 11 miles southeast of Rexburg, moving northeast at 35 mph.

Rexburg, Lorenzo, Archer and Thornton were just hit. Ping pong sized hail are being reported.

The stormy weather could continue for quite a while. The National Weather Service has also issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. in the following counties:

Bonneville, Bingham, Bannock, Bear Lake, Butte, Blaine, Caribou, Cassia, Clark, Franklin, Fremont, Jefferson, Jerome, Lincoln, Madison, Minidoka, Oneida, Power, Teton, Twin Falls.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — A tornado warning has been issued in Bonneville, Jefferson, Madison and Teton counties.

The warning is in effect until about 1:30 p.m., according to the National Water Service.

The warning is part of a larger storm that is moving northeast over the region. The storm is moving at 45 mph, accompanied by 60 mph winds and quarter sized hail.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

The following areas are effected: Rexburg, Rigby, Ririe Reservoir, Lorenzo, Ammon, Iona, Ucon, Menan, Ririe, Lewisville, Archer, Plano, Thornton and Heise.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story. If you have weather photos please email to news@eastidahonews.com.