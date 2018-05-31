UPDATE: Tornado warnings expire; severe thunderstorm warnings in east Idaho

UPDATE:

All tornado warnings have expired — for the moment.

A new severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in Fremont, Jefferson, Madison, Clark and Bingham counties.

At 5:14 p.m., a line of severe thunderstorms was located from north of Roberts to just south of Idaho Falls, moving east at 35 mph.

Ping pong ball-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts are being reported.

This warning impacts the following communities: Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Swan Valley, Ririe Reservoir, Lorenzo, Ammon, Iona, Sugar City, Ucon, Menan, Teton, Ririe, Roberts, Lewisville, Archer, Plano, Green Canyon Hot Springs, Newdale and Osgood.

UPDATE:

Another tornado warning has been issued in Madison, Bonneville and Jefferson counties. It will expire at 5:15 p.m.

At 4:45 p.m., a tornado was located 12 miles southwest of Roberts or 14 miles northwest of Idaho Falls, moving northeast at 40 mph, the National Weather Service says.

The tornado warning for Bingham, Jefferson and Bonneville has expired.

Tornadoes have been seen on the ground. Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

To protect yourself during a tornado, move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SAFETY TIPS.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued another tornado warning in Bingham, Jefferson and Bonneville counties.

The warning expires at 5:16 p.m. Thursday.

At 4:30 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located 7 miles east of southeast of Idaho National Laboratory or 16 miles south of Terreton, moving northeast at 50 mph.

The storm is being accompanied by damaging quarter-sized hail.

This is the third major storm today which has resulted in a tornado warning.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for the latest.

