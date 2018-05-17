Wanted man jumps on roof, runs from police and is Tased

The following is a news release and photo from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Police continued their efforts to serve outstanding warrants.

Thursday afternoon, on the 600 block of Water Avenue, officers arrived to serve a warrant on 33 year old Adam Wise. The felony warrant was issued for failure to appear before the court on original charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and resisting and obstructing officers.

When police arrived to serve the warrant and knocked on the door, Wise jumped on the roof.

In an attempt to flee, he ran back and forth across the roof. Officers repeatedly yelled at him to stop. Wise refused to comply with the officers’ verbal commands, jumped down off the roof and ran.

Police yelled at Wise to stop, chased him and warned him that if he did not stop, they would deploy a Taser. Wise continued to run. Wise was jumping over a short fence when one officer deployed his Taser. The Taser connected with Wise as he cleared the fence. Officers detained Wise and took him into custody. Upon his arrest, police found that he was in possession of paraphernalia.

Adam D. Wise of Idaho Falls was arrested on the felony warrant and police requested additional charges:

– One count of resisting or obstructing officers;

– One count of possession of paraphernalia; and

– Another count of resisting or obstructing officers (from an incident on May 11, 2018 when Wise fled from police during a traffic stop).

Wise was booked into the Bonneville County jail at 2:49 p.m.