Water repairs scheduled on west side of Idaho Falls Tuesday

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The City of Idaho Falls Water Division will be replacing a water service line at the 1500 block of West Broadway, just east of the intersection with Skyline Drive, beginning at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 29.

Motorists should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes. West-bound traffic will be impacted during construction, being reduced to a single lane of traffic. East-bound traffic should be unaffected. It is anticipated that construction will be complete prior to the evening commute.

The repair will impact water service to a few businesses in the area. Impacted customers will be notified prior to any disruption in service.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we complete construction as quickly as possible.