‘We went into the woods and all of the sudden I’m face to face with the bison.’

BOISE (KBOI) — “I was just stunned, because you know, I mean I like to look at them but I don’t like to look at them when they are two feet away,” says 72-year-old Ginny Junk.

Ginny Junk, her husband, and their son took a trip from Boise to Yellowstone this week.

“Our son had never been there before,” says Ginny, “And we usually go pretty often anyway.”

While they were walking a paved trail just north of Old Faithful, Ginny says she ended up a few yards ahead of her son and husband when she rounded a corner.

“Walking back up there were some trees there and we went into the woods and all of the sudden I’m face to face with the bison,” says Junk.

Ginny says she yelled to her husband and son to stay back, they were able to hop over a fence, but Ginny was trapped.

“I couldn’t jump the fence so I thought if I could stand perfectly still and don’t move he won’t feel threatened but no he really wanted me out of the way,” she said.

Ginny tells me she tried to climb over the fence, but the bison caught the back of her thigh with its horn.

It didn’t break the skin, but the blow was enough to cause quite a bruise.

She was taken to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg. She had only minor injuries.

As of Thursday, she says she is doing just fine.

“It’s not the bison’s fault, we are in their territory so you know you just have to understand that if you go to those places unexpected things can happen,” she said.

