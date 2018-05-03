Why emergency vehicles were on Yellowstone in Idaho Falls this morning

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to Andersen Manufacturing Inc. as a precautionary measure Thursday at 11 a.m.

Managers say a worker was doing maintenance on a polisher using a welder. Some smoke arose during the process, but it was put out before the fire department arrived. The equipment is used to polish metal.

IFFD spokeswoman Kerry Hammon confirmed that there were no flames, but the machine was smoldering. The building was evacuated for safety purposes.

Firefighters monitored the location on North Yellowstone Highway before clearing the scene. Hammon said there was dollar loss after the incident and workers were able to continue with their scheduled work day.

No injuries were reported and the incident was isolated to just that piece of equipment.